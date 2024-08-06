LUSAKA lawyer Martha Mushipe has reached a consent judgement with the state for a payment of K2,150,000 as full and final settlement in a matter where she was seeking damages for malicious prosecution and false imprisonment. In August 2020, Magistrate Felix Kaoma acquitted Mushipe in a matter where she was charged with seditious practices. In the said matter, it was alleged that between July 1, 2015, and April 11, 2016 in Lusaka, Mushipe jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown and without lawful excuse, had in her possession seditious material namely: “Strategy of domination, PF against opposition UPND 2015, 2016 and beyond-UPND at crossroads – transition or conflict/PF’s use of ethnic divide and rules as a means of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.