Former Kabushi PF MP Bowman Lusambo being moved from Chilenje Police Post were he was being held in Lusaka on Monday 4th November 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Former Kabushi PF MP Bowman Lusambo being moved from Chilenje Police Post were he was being held in Lusaka on Monday 4th November 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ZAMBEZI East UPND MP Brian Kambita has sued Bowman Lusambo in the High Court, seeking an order for the refund of K850,000, an amount he paid for the purchase of a property from the former lawmaker. Kambita also wants a declaration that Lusambo is in breach of the contract, an order for damages for breach of contract, interest and costs to the action. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, Kambita lamented that despite paying the full amount for the purchase of the property, Lusambo had failed to transfer the title to him. “The plaintiff is and was at all material times the purchaser of subdivision A288 of Lot No. 28473/M situated in Lusaka....