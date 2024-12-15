NINETEEN UPND cadres have asked the Lusaka High Court to enter a default judgement against the state in a matter where they are seeking damages for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution in the sum of K14,250,000. This is in a matter where Henry Chilufya and 18 others are also seeking compensation for loss of business in the sum of K444,781.07. They further want damages for mental anguish, turmoil and distress they suffered as a result of the malicious prosecution. They also want general damages for physical harm they were occasioned, aggravated damages for torture and brutality committed by state agents. The 19 want damages for defamation of character and an order for interest on the sums found due to them....



