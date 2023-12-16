MR John Sangwa, please standby, I am about to sue a Head of State. This man has never known any enjoyment, he thinks life is all about work. We can’t even knock off a few crates of black label at the weekend, ati iyo, reduce on drinking. Gambling nayo alesa. How else are we supposed to blow our salaries? Such a buzz killer this president. But on this one, if he sits on our happiness, I am personally suing his afro. The president of NDC Her Excellency, madam Saboi Imboela has elected to gift citizens a memorable treat this festive season with a solo G-string protest at Community House. I thought she was joking, but according to Mr Nakacinda’s binoculars,…...