MR John Sangwa, please standby, I am about to sue a Head of State. This man has never known any enjoyment, he thinks life is all about work. We can’t even knock off a few crates of black label at the weekend, ati iyo, reduce on drinking. Gambling nayo alesa. How else are we supposed to blow our salaries? Such a buzz killer this president. But on this one, if he sits on our happiness, I am personally suing his afro. The president of NDC Her Excellency, madam Saboi Imboela has elected to gift citizens a memorable treat this festive season with a solo G-string protest at Community House. I thought she was joking, but according to Mr Nakacinda’s binoculars,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.