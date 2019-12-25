- Local
CLOSEHome / Goal Diggers / Kalu advises sportsmen to be of service to Zambia
Kalu advises sportsmen to be of service to ZambiaBy Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019
Soccer Icon Kalusha Bwalya says footballers and Sportsmen akin should work hard in service to the country whilst pursuing their dreams.
The former African footballer of the year’s comments came after the Lusaka City council named the Los Angeles road in Kanyama to Kalusha Bwalya road.
Bwalya stated in a statement that Athletes should serve the country if they wanted to be remembered like he was.
“l have officially been informed that Los Angeles road in Lusaka is to be renamed Kalusha Bwalya road. I’m absolutely blown away by this honour. l am so humbled to be recognised in this manner. Thank you so much to the Mayor of the City of Lusaka, Miles Sampa and his Council for bestowing me with this honour. I would be remiss if I did not mention the Zambian people that supported me throughout my career, from my Zambian school days to the KK eleven and Chipolopolo. It feels like yesterday that l was a ball boy at Mufulira Blackpool in the 70’s,” he said.
“Credit has to go to the many team mates and coaches that believed in me and afforded me the opportunity to play football and in so doing, follow my passion. Without all of these people this would not be possible. I hope this serves as encouragement to the many footballers, sports men and women who will come after me, to work hard in pursuit of their dreams so that they too will be recognised for the service to Mother Zambia. I’m truly grateful for this gesture.”
About Abraham Kalito
Abraham Kalito is interested in writing business, political, and human interest stories.
