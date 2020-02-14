Home / Goal Diggers / Kalusha and three others disqualified from contesting FAZ presidency

Kalusha and three others disqualified from contesting FAZ presidency

By on 14 Feb 2020
Former FAZ President Kalusha Bwalya: File picture

Former FAZ President Kalusha Bwalya: File picture

Only three FAZ presidencial hopefuls will contest the March 28th poll, the associations integrity Committee has ruled.

The three are incumbent Andrew Kamanga, former FAZ vice-president Emmanuel Munaile and soccer administrator Joseph Nkole.

Former president and soccer legend Kalusha Bwalya, Richard Kazala and Suzyo Zimba were disqualified following an integrity test where all candidates were subjected to, and examined.

According to the FAZ constitution the three can still appeal the decision of the Committee.




Related Items

2
Comment on article

Comment on article:

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Conte
Conte

Let kalu stands ….or you r fearing his threat…..,

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 days ago
BETTER MUST COME
BETTER MUST COME

LET KALUSHA CONTEST THE PF PRESIDENCY AT THE CONVENTION. INTEGRITY ISSUES WILL NOT BE AS STRICT.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 day ago

[search_popup]

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!

Send this to a friend