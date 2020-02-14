Kalusha and three others disqualified from contesting FAZ presidency

Only three FAZ presidencial hopefuls will contest the March 28th poll, the associations integrity Committee has ruled.

The three are incumbent Andrew Kamanga, former FAZ vice-president Emmanuel Munaile and soccer administrator Joseph Nkole.

Former president and soccer legend Kalusha Bwalya, Richard Kazala and Suzyo Zimba were disqualified following an integrity test where all candidates were subjected to, and examined.

According to the FAZ constitution the three can still appeal the decision of the Committee.