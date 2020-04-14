Sports fanatics join Covid-19 fight

A consortium of sports administrators, fans and analysts have donated items worth about K1,000 towards the fight against the deadly Covid-19 which has so far ravaged communities around the world.

A social media campaign dubbed ‘do your part’ prompted numerous sports fanatics in Lusaka and on the Copperbelt to contribute towards the fight against the Coronavirus.

By Wednesday afternoon, about a day after the initiative was launched, the concerned citizens especially the soccer fans had managed to raise funds amounting to slightly over K1000.

The money has since been donated to Kulima tower bus station.

According to the National Olympic Committee of Zambia, the money was used to purchase 400 litres of hand sanitizers which have since been distributed to bus stations around Lusaka.

The fans have vowed to contribute further and ensure that the epidemic is fought with the seriousness it deserves.