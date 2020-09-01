CHIPOLOPOLO midfielder Enock Mwepu has described his brother Francisco’s move to Austria Bundesliga side SK Sturm Graz as a big move.

Last week, Francisco became the third Zambia to join the Austrian top league after he completed a move from National Division One side Kafue Celtic.

“Exactly on the day of the start of the competitive game of the 2020/21 season, the black and whites [have] strengthened their offensive series. With Francisco, the brother of Enock Mwepu, who plays for FC Red Bull Salzburg, the 20-year-old attacker and junior team player from Zambia was most recently under contract with Kafue Celtic FC in his home country,” Sturm posted on their official twitter account on Friday

Francisco joins Mwepu and compatriot Patson Daka who both turn up for champions Red Bull Salzburg.

Mwepu said in an interview from Austria that it is a big switch as it has changed Francisco’s profile from a local player to a professional footballer.

“Yes, it is a big move that has changed his profile from a local player to a professional player…,” Mwepu said.

Having played in Austria since 2018, he had some advice for his younger brother.

“I only said to him, not to think about anything and just to put his foot on the ground and work…It is time to work for him,” said Mwepu.

Identified at Chambishi Academy, Francisco has followed a similar career path as his elder brother having also played for Celtic before making his switch to Austria.