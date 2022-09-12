RED Arrows football club technical director Oswald Mutapa says the composure to burry chances in front of goal is what the team will need to overturn the tables after suffering a painful 1-0 defeat at the hands of Primeiro De Agosto in the first leg of the preliminary round played at the Heroes stadium on Saturday. An Ambrosini Salvador fourth-minute drive from outside the box past goalie Charles Kalumba from open play was enough to earn the visitors an advantage heading into the return leg, billed for the Novembre stadium in Luanda, Angola. Speaking during the post-match interview, Mutapa said anything is possible in football and believes the team has what it takes to overturn the tables on foreign soil…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.