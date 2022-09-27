ZAMBIA national team Captain Enock Mwepu says he is saddened by some football fans’ reaction to his illness. Mwepu penned a statement on his personal Facebook page that some of the comments are based on hate, abuse and jealousy. He said he travelled to Bamako fully focused on representing the Nation which was a privilege and honour. Mwepu said soccer fans should be more civil in their comments rather than pulling down their own players. “My Inability to play in the two international friendly games against Mali in Bamako, after failing ill has raised a lot of tension among our own fans…When FAZ announced that I won’t participate in the two friendly games with Patson Daka who unfortunately felt ill…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.