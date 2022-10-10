RED Arrows athletics club runner Edward Mwale at the weekend scooped the 2022 ABSA Marathon after timing an impressive two hours 21 minutes and 11 seconds in the 42 Kilometres race to walk away with a K35,000. Mwale endured the race that started at 05:00 hours at Lusaka Showgrounds and was participated by over 2000 participants in the various categories in the K2 million rich Marathon. He said in an interview after racing to as far as Kafue and back that he never expected to emerge victorious. “It is a great pleasure to win the ABSA Marathon. I put in my best effort and am proud of myself for beating the tough competition in the Kenyan and Zimbabwean runners,” Mwale…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.