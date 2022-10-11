THE Zambia Hockey Association (ZHA) has unveiled a budget of K765,870 ahead of the Oman 2024 Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifiers slated for Egypt in December this year for both the men’s and women’s national teams. ZHA general secretary Elvis Bwalya said the budget will cater for a delegation of 30 that will include the men’s and ladies’ teams for the tournament that will run from December 10 to 15. Bwalya said the association was hoping funds are raised in good time to allow the two teams to represent the country as they seek to qualify for the World cup. “The total budget needed to successfully send the two teams for the 2024 Oman Hockey 5’s World qualifiers is K765,…...



