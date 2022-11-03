THE Zambia Judo Association (ZJA) says it is confident that judokas Simon Zulu and Steven Mung’andu will reap medals at the forthcoming Africa Championships set for Dakar, Senegal. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, ZJA general secretary Mabvuto Nguni said the duo is set to leave for the championships that will run from November 12-15 in Dakar. Nguni said the African Championship is part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers hence the need for the duo to win medals and increase their points tally in the race to other qualifiers. He said it is important for the Judokas to be in their best form to remain in contention for the 2024 Olympic qualification. “Our Hungary-based judokas arrived in the country…...



