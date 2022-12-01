RED Arrows President Moses Kambimbi has tipped the team to beat Green Eagles when they face off in the week 16 Military derby scheduled for Nkoloma Stadium on Saturday. Speaking in an interview with the Arrows media team, Kambimbi said the team has what it takes to beat Eagles having done it before in the past. “I want to encourage the boys to put in their best and beat Green Eagles FC this Saturday. We have beaten them before so even this time, it should not be a problem. If you check our record, we have so far done well on security teams. We beat Buffaloes and Nkwazi and drew with Prisons. All we need is to beat Green Eagles…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.