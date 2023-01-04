ZAMBIA Boxing Federation (ZBF) president Dan Chiteule says 2022 was a success story for boxing after minting 42 medals at international engagements. And Chiteule says the federation has set a target of qualifying at least four boxers for the 2024 Paris Games and All African Games. Speaking in an interview, Thursday, Chiteule described the just-ended 2022 boxing calendar as a success, adding that boxers gave their all for Mother Zambia. “Let me start by saying 2022 was a successful activity calendar for the association both at the international and local levels. Boxers put up splendid performances and made the country proud. We minted a total of 42 medals from various international competitions which is no mean achievement from April to…...
