NEWLY appointed Nkwazi coach Osward Mutapa says his target is to survive relegation as he returns at the helm of the struggling police outfit. The Zambia Police command turned to Mutapa to help improve their fortunes after the team’s head coach, Tenant Chilumba, abandoned his sinking ship to join Zesco United as George Lwandamina’s assistant. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Mutapa said talk of winning the league is day dreaming for a team lying third from bottom on the MTN Super League table. Mutapa said the immediate objective is to save the club from relegation and finish in a very respectable position then build momentum from there next season. “Well, I’m happy to be back at Nkwazi. We all know…...



