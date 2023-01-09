THE Ndola Squash Club is scouting for a K120,000 shortfall needed to renovate the clubhouse before next month. Ndola Squash Club last received serious rehabilitation in the mid-1980s. Club Committee Chairperson Model Kanyimbo, said the committee had raised about K80,000 out of a budget of K200,000. “The Committee has raised about K80,000, but what is required is about K200,000. We have a shortfall of about k120,000, and our target is to renovate the club by end of February 2023. As a club, we need support in material form or cash. Any well-wishers or organisations are welcome and must get in touch with the club chairman for any donations,” Kanyimbo said. Kanyimbo, who is former Zambia Squash Association (ZSA) president and…...
