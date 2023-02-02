THE Zambia Under-17 National team has been drawn against South Africa, Nigeria and Morocco in Group B of the TotalEnergies Algeria 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations. The tournament will commence on April 29 and conclude on May 19 in Algeria. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, following the draw, assistant coach Sipho Mumbi said the team will need to prepare adequately to survive its group. Mumbi said the technical bench was confident that the team would excel in the tournament and qualify for the World Cup. “We want to go to the AFCON and excel. It is not an easy group but we have to fight. This is Under-17 and it is a developmental side, it calls for adequate preparations…....



