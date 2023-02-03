Kananelo Rapuleng of Lesotho tackles Vincent Kalinda of Zambia during the 2018 Cosafa Under 17 Youth Championships football match between Zambia and Lesotho at the Anjalay Stadium, Mauritius on 22 July 2018 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

ZAMBIA Under-17 men’s coach Ian Bakala says his team has nothing to fear after being drawn against arch-rivals South Africa, Nigeria and Morocco at the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Algeria. The COSAFA champions will renew their rivalry with South Africa months after completing a double over their neighbours at the Region V Games in Lilongwe. The team will also need to shrug off competition from Nigeria and North Africans Morocco in Group B at the AFCON that will take place from April 29 to May 19 and serves as a qualifier for the U17 FIFA World Cup to be held in Peru later this year. Bakala said he has confidence in his team…....