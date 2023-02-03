ZAMBIA Under-17 men’s coach Ian Bakala says his team has nothing to fear after being drawn against arch-rivals South Africa, Nigeria and Morocco at the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Algeria. The COSAFA champions will renew their rivalry with South Africa months after completing a double over their neighbours at the Region V Games in Lilongwe. The team will also need to shrug off competition from Nigeria and North Africans Morocco in Group B at the AFCON that will take place from April 29 to May 19 and serves as a qualifier for the U17 FIFA World Cup to be held in Peru later this year. Bakala said he has confidence in his team…....
Menu