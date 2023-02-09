ATHLETICS national team coach Daglous Kalembo says Commonwealth Games 400m champion Muzala Samukonga will break the world record this year. And Kalembo admits that he is under pressure to ensure Samukonga maintains his momentum. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Kalembo said he and his colleagues have put up a programme that will allow Samukonga to break the world record. “We have been training hard and already Muzala and two others have qualified for the African championships on the first attempt. I can assure the nation that we have put up a programme that will enable Muzala to run as fast as possible this year and I can guarantee you that he will run the world record in 400m this year…....



