GOVERNMENT has confirmed that Democratic Republic of Congo outfit Sait Eloi Lupopo applied to use the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium for its home continental games. And Minister of Sport, Youth and Art Elvis Nkandu says government will allow the Congolese team to use the facility. Lupopo sought an alternative venue for its CAF Confederation Cup home matches after the Stade Kibassa Maliba failed to meet CAF standards. The Congolese team could not find a fit venue within its country’s borders, forcing it to seek refuge at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. Speaking in an interview, Monday, Nkandu said once documentation was concluded, the government will allow the Congolese side to use the Levy Mwanawasa stadium. “Yes, we were are aware of the…...