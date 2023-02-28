ORIENTAL Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP) has unveiled a K312,350 budget to successfully stage an international boxing tournament during the Kuomboka Ceremony. Six bouts have been lined up for the tournament, five of which are international fights that will be led by entertaining boxer Davy Mwale. Speaking during a media briefing, Monday, OQBP Director Promotions Christopher Malunga said the boxing promoter was confident of meeting the budget ahead of the tournament. “We are excited to announce that we shall stage an international boxing tournament in Western Province, Mongu during the Kuomboka Ceremony. We are humbled and happy to say that we had a successful discussion with the organising committee of the Kuomboka Ceremony who have allowed us to stage the event…...



