MUZA coach Lameck Banda has praised his charges for rising to the occasion after reaching their debut ABSA Cup final following a hard fought 1-0 win over ten-man Trident. The result denied ABSA Cup newcomers Trident a dream final debut to emulate 2008 runners-up Power Dynamos, 2012 winners Napsa Stars and 2015 second place finishers Young Buffaloes. For MUZA, it was their first final at the second time of asking, and they will face Forest Rangers on April 20 to crown a brand new ABSA Cup champion. After the game, Banda said his team did not play its usual game but the important thing was the victory. “I think they rose to the occasion and put in everything but we…...



