Kananelo Rapuleng of Lesotho tackles Vincent Kalinda of Zambia during the 2018 Cosafa Under 17 Youth Championships football match between Zambia and Lesotho at the Anjalay Stadium, Mauritius on 22 July 2018 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has revealed that the under-17 national team will camp in North Africa ahead of the 2023 Algeria Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which kicks off this month end. Zambia is in Group B alongside Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa having qualified after winning the COSAFA junior championship last December in Malawi. Speaking to the media, Kamanga said he had no doubt that the team would be ready in good time ahead of the continental showpiece. He said the association would ensure that the team played quality international friendlies before heading into the tournament. “On our part as FAZ we will ensure that the team is camped in North Africa before the tournament kicks off and afforded…...