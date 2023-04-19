FOOTBALL administrator Ponga Liwewe says the best tribute Zambia can pay to the Gabon air disaster fallen heroes is realising their World Cup qualification dream. Speaking in an interview with the Goal Diggers, Tuesday, Liwewe said what the fallen heroes did for Mother Zambia would remain embedded in the country’s football history. Next week Thursday, April 27, will mark 30 years since a DHC5 Buffalo transport aircraft of the Zambia Air Force crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, killing all on board, shortly after taking off from Libreville, Gabon. The flight was carrying most of the Zambian national football team to a 1994 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Senegal in Dakar. Liwewe said what fallen heroes did for the country is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.