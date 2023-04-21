FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has revealed that clubs that will have players at the FIFA Women’s World Cup slated for July to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will be paid directly by FIFA and not the FA. And Kamanga says Bruce Mwape’s technical bench will be beefed up with experienced personnel. Speaking when he opened a consultative meeting for the Women’s League delinking process, Thursday, Kamanga said clubs that would contribute players to the World Cup bound team would be paid directly by FIFA. He said there had been a lot of misinformation over the FIFA Grants to World Cup teams. “FIFA has decided to elevate the World Cup this year and from the FIFA Congress we had…...



