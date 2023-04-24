HOW time flies. The year 2023 marks 30 years since the horrific Gabon air crash in which Zambia lost 30 players, crew and officials on April 28, 1993, off the shores of the Gabonese capital, Libreville. This Thursday to be precise, Zambia commemorates three decades since the tiny African nation of Gabon was the site of the darkest chapter in Zambian soccer history. The finest team that Zambia had produced just made a stopover in the capital city, Libreville, on its way to a 1994 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Senegal. The de Havilland Canada DHC-5D Buffalo plane crashed after take-off into the Atlantic Ocean about 500 meters offshore from Libreville. On board were 18 Zambia national team players, two…...



