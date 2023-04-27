THE Chess Federation of Zambia (CFZ) is scouting for K60,000 to stage the Zambia Youth and Schools Chess Championships set for the weekend. CFZ president Leslie Chikuse confirmed the development in an interview with Goal Diggers yesterday, adding that the federation had managed to secure a K40,000 from the K100,000 budget. Chikuse said the K60,000 would cover for prize monies among other logistics. “We shall be holding the Zambia Youth and Schools Chess championships this weekend at the OYDC-Zambia. We are currently scouting for a shortfall of K60,000 to meet our K100,000 budget. So far we have more than 150 entries as of today (yesterday). It’s a tournament for the youths and we are looking forward to having a successful…...



