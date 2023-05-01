“YOU have to kill yourself before you die in order to achieve that which you want,” were the words of Commonwealth and African 400m champion Muzala Samukonga after he recorded a new personal best time to win the World Athletics Botswana Golden Grand Prix Challenge. Samukonga was in flying form in the men’s 400m final dash that had some of Africa’s finest in the heat to bag a gold medal, managing to stop the clock at 43.91 seconds. The champion’s new personal best is the fasted time recorded among 400m runners world wide this year. He is sure to be rivaled for international honours by Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk who recorded 44.17 seconds at the South African Championships in…...



