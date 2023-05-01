THE Zambia under-17 national team has suffered a defeat against Nigeria in its opening fixture at the 2023 U17 AFCON in Algeria. Favour Daniel struck home in the 76th minute of the game to seal an important victory for Nigeria. The defeat puts the Ian Bakala tutored side in an awkward position and in need of a win against Morocco on Wednesday. Zambia is in Group B alongside Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa. Nigeria showed intent from the early stages of the game with Emmanuel Michael sending his effort inches high after nine minutes to the relief of goalie Shadreck Kalyati who had been beaten. The west Africans thought they had taken the lead in the 14th minutes through Abubakar…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.