FORMER Zambia Athletics (ZA) treasurer Christopher Manda says incumbent president Elias Mpondela must take account of the monies that were spent during the hosting of the just-ended Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) combined U18 and U20 games. Manda has asked ACC AND DEC to take an interest and investigate how monies released by the government and CAA were spent by the association. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Manda said the nation was interested to know the details on how money was spent during the games. “The nation is interested in this scandal and ZA must give the nation a proper explanation as to how the monies were spent in the hosting of the event and why Zambia failed to win…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.