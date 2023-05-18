ABSA Cup finalists FC MUZA and Forest Rangers have expressed happiness at the rescheduling of the final. Yesterday FAZ announced that the much anticipated Absa Cup final which was scheduled for this weekend had been rescheduled for May 27 following consultations with stakeholders. MUZA coach Lameck Banda said the rescheduling of the most anticipated final was a blessing in disguise. Banda said although the change in dates affected his team’s planning, it was a blessing as it gave enough time to his top scorer Andrew Phiri to recover. “It’s a blessing in disguise in the sense that it affects our planning but there is nothing we can do and on the positive side, it allows us to have our top…...



