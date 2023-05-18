PRUDENTIAL Life Insurance has pumped in K350,000 towards the staging of the 2023 PruRide Lusaka race set for May 27 in Lusaka. Cycling Association in Zambia (CAZ) president Andrew Chibuye confirmed the development in an interview yesterday, saying the funds would go a long way in improving the image of the sport. This year’s PruRide race is aimed at celebrating Prudential’s 175th anniversary and will see elite cyclists, intermediates and amateurs take to the road to showcase their prowess. In honour of Prudential’s historic milestone, cyclists are expected to cycle through the road circuit at full speed, electrifying the peloton as they compete for the general classification lead. Chibuye said the 2023 PruRide race was the biggest in the cycling…...



