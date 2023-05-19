FLEDGLING golf star Sydney Wemba made a strong statement at the start of the Zanaco Masters, finishing day one with a perfect Three Under-69 score at the Lusaka Golf Club. And England’s David Wicks took an early lead on day one, finishing on a Seven Under-65 score. Day one started with mixed results for Zambian players with only Wemba and Muthiya managing to record under scores. Speaking in an interview after yesterday’s session, Wemba said his performance on day one gives confidence in doing well for the rest of the tournament. He said despite struggling on the frontline, he managed to pick up on the back nine after settling into the game. “In the morning it was tough but thank…...



