THE Zambia Strongman Federation (ZSF) will host this year’s Africa Strongman championship in Livingstone from October 27-29. ZSF president Patterson Muzondiwa says the federation is delighted that the African Strongman Union granted Zambia hosting rights for the prestigious tournament. Zambia will be the first country, other than South Africa, to host the competition is 15 years. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Muzondiwa said ZSF was scouting for K1.8 million to host the event which will attract 18 countries and more than 300 athletes. “We have managed to convince the African Strongman Union to have Zambia host this competition for the first time. It will be hosted in Livingstone in October, we expect about 18 countries to take part mostly from…...



