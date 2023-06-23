THE Zambia Hockey Association (ZHA) has expressed confidence that the national teams will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. ZHA unveiled a budget of K2.1 million ahead of the qualifiers slated for Johannesburg, South Africa from October 29 to November 6. Zambia is scheduled to send the men’s and women’s teams for the qualifiers with preparations already underway. In an interview with Goal Diggers, ZHA General Secretary Elvis Bwalya said the association had already started assembling both teams in readiness for the qualifiers. Bwalya said the men’s and women’s teams had what it takes to earn Zambia qualification for the Paris Games. “We have unveiled a budget of K2.1 million ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers set…...



