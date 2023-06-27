FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has expressed confidence the Women’s national team will come to the party after the Europe camp ahead of their maiden World Cup appearance that swings into action on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. In his latest Monday President’s Column, Kamanga said the intensified preparations the Copper Queens were undergoing would help the team come good at the World Cup. He said the expectation was that the team would improve in its next two international friendlies against Switzerland and Germany after suffering a 3-2 defeat against Ireland last week. “It has been a busy period that has seen our Copper Queens get their first test on their European camp. Every loss in football is painful…...



