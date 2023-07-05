CHIPOLOPOLO striker Albert Kangwanda says the team is eyeing a positive result against Malawi this Thursday to set the right tone for the COSAFA championship that swings into action today. The COSAFA Cup defending champions’ kick-started their business in Durban with a training session in the morning yesterday at Rose Park, presided over by coach Moses Sichone. The Chipolopolo open their account tomorrow with a tricky fixture against the Flames of Malawi at the King Zwelithini Stadium. Speaking during an interview, Tuesday, Kangwanda said the team had accepted the challenge of defending the COSAFA championships with both hands. “The preparations so far have been good, we are pushing and working as a team. We all know our target and accept…...



