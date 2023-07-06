ZAMBIA starts her Hollywoodbets COSAFA Cup title defence this evening when they face off with the Flames of Malawi in a Group B clash billed for 18:00 hrs at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban. The Copper Bullets are gunning for an unprecedented seventh COSAFA Cup title at their lucky home away from home in Durban where they have won their last two regional titles in 2019 and 2022. However, one would have to go back 25 years to see the last time when Zambia last won back-to-back COSAFA Cup titles. To end that long drought, coach Moses Sichone assembled a blend of junior and time-tested players led by COSAFA veterans in defender Benedict Chepeshi and midfielder Kelvin Kapamba. Chipolopolo head…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.