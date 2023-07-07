FIRST National Bank (FNB) Zambia has pumped in a whopping K3 million towards the hosting of the inaugural FNB Kopala 10km race set for July 29 in Kitwe. The inaugural one-day event is expected to attract about 2,500 runners and walkers who will unite to celebrate the uniqueness of the city. FNB Zambia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bydon Longwe said the FNB Kopala 10km race would boast an impressive prize purse to the value of K100,000 in its maiden year. “We are excited to offer a K100,000 prize purse for the inaugural FNB Kopala 10km. The prize purse is an added incentive for runners to train hard and give their all on the event day. The top 10 finishers in…...



