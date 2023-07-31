RED Arrows Rugby Club was at the weekend crowned the 2023 Owen Busange 7’s champion in Chililabombwe after beating rivals Buffaloes 14-12 in a tightly contested fixture. The champions received K10,000 prize money as the main cup winners while runners-up Buffaloes pocketed K8,000. Fresh from winning the 2023 National Rugby League (NRL) title, Arrows scored two tries through Davy Chimbukulu and Elisha Bwalya with vice-captain Terry Kaushiku and Brian Mbalwa scoring conversions. Buffaloes also had a brace of tries through Langani Siziba, while George Mwamba could only manage one conversion. To reach the finals, Arrows humiliated Mufulira Leopards 33-0 in the quarter-finals before they went on to edge Green Eagles 28-14 in the semi-finals while Buffaloes had a bye in…...



