BOXER Mbachi Kaonga on Saturday night recorded a technical knockout victory over Kalala Bulaba of DR Congo in a Middleweight non-title bout during the Sting International Boxing Tournament staged at the Music Club in Lusaka. In light of the victory, government has promised Kaonga a car as a form of empowerment. A fully packed Music Club was treated to a boxing feast that saw Sting Boxing Promotions win six out of the eight bouts at the tournament that attracted boxers from Malawi, DRC Congo, and Zimbabwe. Kaonga was making his third appearance as a professional boxer and stepped into the ring bubbling with confidence to face Bulaba. Round one saw Kaonga and Bulaba exchange a fair share of punches to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.