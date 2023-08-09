ZAMBIAN athletes Luyando Gamela and Abraham Kaluba have advanced to the finals of the 1500m races at the ongoing Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago. Gamela finished on number six after clocking 4:48.24 seconds in the heat won by Kenya’s Joyce Chepkemoi, who timed 4:19.24 seconds. Finishing second was Uganda’s Cherop, who timed 4:26.40 seconds beating third-placed Cescone of Canada, while England’s duo of Manna and Foster finished fourth and fifth clocking 4:40.46 seconds and 4:40.71 seconds respectively. In the boy’s category, Kaluba finished third managing a time of 4:04.41 seconds behind Kenya’s Andrew Alamisi and Tanzania’s Jean Wele, who timed 3:51.27 seconds and 3:56.65 seconds respectively. The duo was last night expected to represent the country in the…...



