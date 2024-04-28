A Father-Daughter kind of love knows no boundaries, and one can argue that a daughter’s love for her parents reflects the care and support she received from them throughout her life. This is exemplified in the story of Mara Moyo, a trained nurse who chose not to pursue employment but instead dedicated herself to caring for her father, who has been suffering from several chronic medical conditions since 2015. She was only 22 when she began caring for her father in 2015. Nine years of dedicated service later, she acknowledges that being his sole care giver has robbed her, not only of an opportunity to be in gainful employment, but also of a chance to get married and have kids...



