THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), in conjunction with the Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA) and the Immigration Department, has apprehended five individuals from Precision Royal Beverages Ltd for illegal production and supply of beverages, packaged water and immigration-related offences. And 1610 cases of Royal Sachet Water, 955 cases of Royal Kumbucha Fermented Tea, 349 cases of Royal Kumbucha, and 48 cases of Royal Ginger Wine have been seized during the operation. According to a joint statement by ZCSA and DEC, Friday, Precision Royal Beverages engaged in the production and supply of water and other beverages without a permit from ZCSA. “The Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA), in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), conducted a joint Operation with the...



