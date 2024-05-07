FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says Football House is aware of a well-coordinated plan to soil its leadership through use of certain institutions as part of propping up some candidates for next year’s elections. The FA finds itself embroiled in a court case after football administrator Damiano Mutale sued Kamanga for allegedly making changes to the FAZ constitution without following due process. The court also halted FAZ’s Annual General Meeting which was scheduled for April 27, pending a hearing. On Thursday last week, the Ndola High Court moved the much-anticipated inter-parte hearing between Football House and Mutale to this week Thursday, following an application from the plaintiff that the matter be referred to the Constitutional Court. In his latest column, Kamanga...



