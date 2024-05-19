DEVELOPMENT Aid from People to People (DAPP) Managing Director Elise Soerensen has revealed that over 1.2 million people across 82 districts were reached through various projects last year. Soerensen reveals that in 2023, the organisation tested 28,381 people for HIV, linked 28,343 to treatment, brought 82,193 people who had missed their treatment back into care, and connected 131,227 people living with HIV to TB prevention. Launching the DAPP Zambia 2023 progress report recently, Soerensen said her organisation has been complementing government’s efforts for the past 37 years to improve the living conditions of millions of people living in poverty and those affected by HIV, TB, and malaria. “In 2023, we reached over 1.2 million people in 82 districts of Zambia...



