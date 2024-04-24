It was a typical Saturday afternoon; I was about to sit down for lunch when my phone rang. It was my friend, Chashinsha. Without any preamble, he blurted out, “Is it true?” Confused, I responded, “What do you mean?” His response was: “Check Facebook—multiple media outlets are reporting that Rainford Kalaba has died.”

In that instant, my appetite vanished. I hurried to open Facebook and saw it plastered across the most credible online publications, his former club TP Mazembe, and a major newspaper: Rainford Kalaba, the beloved former Chipolopolo midfielder, had lost his life in a road traffic accident.

Like most people who appreciated Kalaba’s talent, I was shocked, only to learn hours later, through a statement from the Zambia Police and the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) that the former player was alive.

Kalaba had survived a serious car accident, contrary to the widespread media narrative.

It was heartening to see that most outlets that initially reported the story did the most credible thing: they issued retractions and apologies. The former player continues to recover in hospital and we wish him well.

Though deeply unsettling, this incident provides a critical lens through which to examine the current state and enduring value of traditional media.

Out of this incident, I know there will be critics who fault traditional media for succumbing to the temptation to post unverified news, a practice typically more associated with online media than with traditional outlets.

However, despite this lapse, traditional media retains fundamental strengths—rooted in confidence, credibility, and attention—that remain essential in today’s fast-evolving media landscape.

Trusted processes

Having worked at one of Zambia’s largest newspapers for eight years, I have gained a deep appreciation for traditional media operations and their trusted processes.

Traditional media houses are built on rigorous journalistic standards and processes, including multiple levels of editorial oversight designed to mitigate inaccuracies and ensure verified information dissemination.

Although the incident involving Kalaba marked a notable failure on the part of some traditional media, it also highlighted the robust corrective mechanisms available within these institutions.

Swift clarifications and apologies typically follow such rare lapses, underscoring a commitment to accuracy that builds foundational confidence crucial for businesses and the general public.

Unmatched Credibility

Decades of consistent, reliable reporting has endowed traditional media with a credibility that is hard to match. These institutions have historically served as the pillars of democracy and a trusted partner for many organisations and businesses.

From uncovering significant stories to holding power to account, their reputation as credible sources stems from a longstanding commitment to truth, an invaluable asset in the contemporary information landscape.

Even in the face of errors, such as those seen in the Kalaba reporting, traditional media’s capacity for accountability and transparent corrections maintain its status as a trusted information source.

Traditional media excels at providing in-depth analysis and comprehensive coverage, offering context, background, and expert opinions that often surpass the superficial coverage found online.

This focused attention results in more nuanced and detailed reporting, particularly vital in complex situations where story nuances demand careful presentation.

The depth provided by traditional media is crucial for understanding broader implications and underlying details that might be overlooked in the rapid consumption mode of digital media.

In a nutshell, the misreporting of Rainford Kalaba’s condition is a potent reminder of the challenges facing media today, emphasizing the need for stringent verification processes before publication.

However, this incident should not overshadow the intrinsic strengths of traditional media—confidence, credibility, and attention.

These pillars not only support but also enhance our societal discourse, offering a repository of trustworthy information that is crucial in navigating the complexities of the digital age.

As we continue to grapple with the deluge of digital information, the role of traditional media as a cornerstone of informed public discourse remains not only relevant but also indispensable.

I urge everyone in the news industry, whether they work in traditional or online media, to do thorough fact-checking and to utilize all available verification channels before publishing a story of that nature. This is crucial to prevent incidents like the Rainford Kalaba story mishap from happening again.

About Author

Mathews Kabamba is a seasoned professional with a passion for public relations and journalism. His expertise lies in media engagement, editorial skills, PR and strategic communications strategy, program design, and thought-leadership.