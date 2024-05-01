FORMER commerce minister Bob Sichinga says government has made a big mistake by giving away Mopani and KCM to foreign investors, adding that they will realise that in due course. And Sichinga says Zambia is a rich country with poor people because of certain decisions made by leaders. Speaking on the Conversation Podcast, Monday, Sichinga said President Hakainde Hichilema made a promise to the people of Zambia that Vedanta would not return, but he went against that. “He made a promise to the people of Zambia that Vedanta is not coming back, in his own words. That they are not coming back, not once, but three times. And everybody who was watching the global picture knows Vedanta is facing challenges....



