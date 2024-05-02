THE Ministry of Sports says it has intervened in an attempt to resolve conflicts at Football House. Ministry of Sports Permanent Secretary, Kangwa Chileshe, says government will soon make an announcement on the outcome of its intervention. Football House had its Annual General Meeting halted by the Lusaka High Court after banned football administrator Damiano Mutale sued FAZ president, Andrew Kamanga, for allegedly changing the association’s constitution without following due process. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Chileshe said progress had been made and government was making every effort to avoid a possible FIFA ban. “We will be announcing very soon, but yes, the government has intervened on the parties with different positions. Our main interest obviously is for the...



